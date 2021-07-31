Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,962 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of WideOpenWest worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WOW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

