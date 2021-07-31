Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,597 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Santander Consumer USA worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $208,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

