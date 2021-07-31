Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 63,720 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Radius Health worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

