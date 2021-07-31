Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Par Pacific worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

NYSE:PARR opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $985.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.66.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.