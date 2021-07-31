Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,031 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Cactus worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 101,835.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 488,809 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after buying an additional 463,951 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,607,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

