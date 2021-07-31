Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,831 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,816,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,832,000 after acquiring an additional 616,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

