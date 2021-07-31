Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,180 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Sonic Automotive worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

