Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 41,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STL stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

