Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CFFN opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

