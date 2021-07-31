Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of AppFolio worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,315,000 after buying an additional 181,499 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,387,000 after purchasing an additional 216,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.60. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

