Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of FARO Technologies worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after buying an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 114.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

