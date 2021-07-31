Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Omeros worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $903.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. WBB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

