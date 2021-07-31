Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of American Public Education worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

