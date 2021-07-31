Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,671 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

