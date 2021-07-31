Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Conduent worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

