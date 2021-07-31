Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

RCKT opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

