Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ICU Medical worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $203.29 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

