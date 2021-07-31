Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868,904 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of KAR Auction Services worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.