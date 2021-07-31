Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Ranpak worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACK. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

