Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Impinj worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $12,365,000. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 422.5% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 85.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

