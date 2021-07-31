Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 795,988 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597,082 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,988 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Transocean worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,448,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Transocean by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,526,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

