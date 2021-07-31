Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 215,094 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Ferro worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ferro by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.