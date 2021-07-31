Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Belden worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Belden stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

