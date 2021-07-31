Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 127,400 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 56,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 94.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 80,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

