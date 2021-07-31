Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Shutterstock worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Shutterstock by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $236,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 115.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTK. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

