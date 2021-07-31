Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of InterDigital worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDCC stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.08.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

