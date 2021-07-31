Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,066,845 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,066,845 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Two Harbors Investment worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

