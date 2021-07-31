Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 35,810 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of MFA Financial worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MFA Financial by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFA Financial by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

