Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,669 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

