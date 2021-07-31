Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 71,110 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,110 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Addus HomeCare worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,821,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 81.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 31.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.