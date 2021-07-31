Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 783,392 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,392 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sotera Health worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $23.70 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.