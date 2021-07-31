Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Virgin Galactic worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

