Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 47.4% in July

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 107,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 180.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 644,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.