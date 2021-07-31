Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE NXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

