Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

