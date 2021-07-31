Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 43.6% in July

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 124.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $16.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

