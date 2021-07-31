nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 861,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,375. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

