nYFI Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. nYFI has a market cap of $1.51 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

