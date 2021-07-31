(NYX.V) (CVE:NYX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

(NYX.V) (CVE:NYX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.38. (NYX.V) shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 3,887 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.39.

About (NYX.V) (CVE:NYX)

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for (NYX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NYX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.