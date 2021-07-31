Nyzo 1-Day Volume Tops $116,891.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $116,891.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00135224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.86 or 1.00225641 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00814441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

