O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. O2Micro International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 438,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,645. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $211.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 678.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of O2Micro International worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.