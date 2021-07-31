Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce sales of $50.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.93 million and the lowest is $50.45 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $34.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $182.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.71 million to $182.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.04 million to $215.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,134 shares of company stock worth $2,162,411. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

