Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0793 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Oasis Network has a market cap of $118.93 million and $12.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001267 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.