Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $111.43 million and $21.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.