OctoFi Hits Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $254,647.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OctoFi has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.04 or 0.00020013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

