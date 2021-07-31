Oddz (ODDZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00133356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,609.43 or 0.99840222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00824233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.