ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $860,652.29

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $860,652.29 and approximately $1,456.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

