Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.51 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

