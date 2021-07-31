Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Position Increased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.48% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

