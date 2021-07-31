OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $258.45 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00011043 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $654.90 million and approximately $258.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00531007 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

